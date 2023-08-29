Recognition for outstanding service to Chch community

Recipients of the community service awards. ​Photo: Supplied

Youth service awards

Jakob Burgess

Jakob has been a dedicated volunteer leader at Kids Camps run by Community Development Network Trust and has led a number of children’s programmes hosted at Riccarton Community Church. At the local youth group he is a leader of high school students and, as a talented audio technician, has offered hundreds of hours passing on his skills to a group of budding technicians.

Jade Humphrey

Jade started Predator Free Riccarton with an aim to eradicate introduced pests such as rats, mice and hedgehogs, through backyard trapping projects. Predator Free Riccarton has approximately 300 traps in the community, with orders of more than 70 waiting for collection days that are run at Riccarton Bush. Jade has established links with the Canterbury University, Riccarton House and Bush and local schools, with traps being checked on a weekly basis by students and teachers.

Cameron Jones

As a talented sailor, Cameron generously gives his time as a sailing volunteer and coach, supporting on and off water operations. He has spent many weekends maintaining donated dinghies for the Waimakariri Sailing Club’s learn to sail programme, where he is one of the main coaches, a club committee junior representative and part of the club’s tree planting, beach and river cleanup projects. As a member of Naval Point Club Lyttelton, he regularly assists on support boats and at the twilight sailing series.

Matthew Osborne

Matthew has been a prominent leader in the wider Riccarton area for over half a decade. He has played a significant role in providing a safe, supportive and exciting space for local children through his service with the weekly Riccarton after school programme. He has supported the kids camps run by Community Development Network Trust in various roles and through many years of diligent and devoted service, has progressed to becoming a highly trusted senior leader.

Community service awards

Alan Aitken

Having grown up in Riccarton, Alan has served this community in countless ways. In 1996, Alan founded the Community Development Trust and for over 35 years has served in a variety of leadership capacities at Riccarton Community Church. He was instrumental in setting up the 24/7 Youth Work Network which serves over 80 different schools across New Zealand and has been a trustee for Riccarton High School and the Gloriavale Leavers Trust.

John Chang

John volunteers with Citizens Advice Bureau, initially joining the north Canterbury branch in 2004, and then joined the Christchurch west branch Hornby in 2008 where he has maintained regular weekly shifts ever since. As a reliable and committed volunteer, he has supported clients with the provision of information and advice. It is estimated that John has completed around 900 shifts during his time volunteering with Citizens Advice Bureau.

Jolene Eagar

Jolene has made an outstanding contribution to the local community through her involvement with the Templeton Residents’ Association. Having previously held the role of treasurer, as chairperson she is part of a dedicated committee who meet monthly to discuss community needs and concerns, advocate for the community on relevant issues, circulate a community newsletter and run local events.

Bruce Gibbard

Bruce joined the Riccarton Community Patrol in 2012 and currently serves on the patrol committee. Patrolling a predominately residential area, the Riccarton Community Patrol has become a reassuring sight on the community’s streets and his work assists police and other agencies in building a safer local community. Bruce plays an integral role in contributing to the patrol’s aim to improve the well-being of the community.

Andre Gillies

It is in Andre’s nature to help others in the community. Since he began volunteering with Friends @ 126, Andre has become an integral part of the team and created a homely environment, giving people a sense of belonging. On a daily basis, he spends time listening to people and their issues and referring them on when needed. Andre works more hours than is expected of him, is forward thinking and well organised. For the past year he has run Friends @ 126, guided new volunteers and has supported the fundraising and catering teams, the Food Shed and Hello Hornby event.

Denis Hampton

Denis’ support for the Hornby community is remarkable. Locals may have seen him standing near the Wycola Shops, proudly waving the New Zealand flag to those who pass by. For many years he has supported the Hornby Anzac service, has assisted with the Hello Hornby event, and every week is out in the community, particularly Wycola Park, collecting rubbish to ensure a clean and tidy suburb is enjoyed by the community. At Hornby Salvation Army, he is part of the weekly community cuppa, regularly makes donations to the food bank and collects for their annual red shield appeal.

Rod Hickling

Rod has been a Member of Halswell Rugby League Football Club for 50 years, having held many roles during this time, as a player, coach and committee member, to name a few. Rod received life membership from the club in 1998, was chairman of the 50th Jubilee Committee and is now a Halswell Rugby League Football Club patron. He has been involved with Canterbury Rugby League as a delegate, was on the policy committee and also served with the Halswell Domain Sports Association.

John Irving

John has been a dedicated member of the Riccarton Community Patrol for 20 years, reporting graffiti, damage and faults to public utilities and property. John assists with numerous tasks in the community and provides assistance as requested. By helping to prevent, detect and deter crime, the people living in or visiting the areas Riccarton Community Patrol covers, receive the benefit of John’s service.

Anne Lammerink

Anne initially started volunteering with Citizens Advice Bureau in 1997, transferring to the Christchurch west branch Hornby in 2011. She works with a range of clients seeking advice or assistance on a wide range of issues. She has been reliable in attending her regular weekly shifts, now totalling more than 1200 shifts of service. Anne is always willing to do extra shifts, mentors new trainees and was also part of a team who continued working with clients during periods when offices were closed for Covid lockdown requirements.

Kim Moss

For a decade Kim has been a member of Christchurch South Rotary, assisting with community projects and initiatives, has held the role of president and was presented with the prestigious Paul Harris fellow award last year. Kim is currently the Greater Hornby Residents’ Association chairperson and has been involved in numerous organisations including Cat Rescue, Second Chance Dog Rescue, 126 on the Corner, One Mother to Another, University of Canterbury Student Volunteer Army as a mentor, tutor and leader within the organisation and served on the Southern Environmental Trust Board.

Derek Phelps

Derek was a member of the steering committee in forming the Greater Hornby Residents’ Association and continues to be a dedicated and committed member of the organisation. Starting as a business liaison officer, he built strong relationships between businesses and residents that the association continues to benefit from today. In his role as treasurer, Derek ensures the association has a solid financial base allowing them to continue delivering a strong platform of events and activities for the community.

Tony Whinwray

Tony has assisted with numerous activities and programmes in the Riccarton community for over a decade. His service includes assisting at the popular community fun day and connect events, the local nail care clinic, delivering the monthly Riccarton community newsletter, helping at Common Ground Café and every week is involved with the food co-op, Food for All. Tony is always willing to help, enthusiastic and consistent in what he does.

Peter Williams

Peter has been involved with the Riccarton Community Patrol for the past 15 years, taking on multiple shifts each month. Regularly patrolling the local area, Peter responds to calls for assistance or investigation and reports any suspicious activity or behaviour to police. He also assists in reporting of services that require attention so that the appropriate authorities are informed.

Canterbury Society of Model and Experimental Engineers

Initiating their Halswell Domain activity in 2004, the Canterbury Society of Model and Experimental Engineers run miniature trains and model boating on Sundays. This popular event is thoroughly enjoyed by the community, providing a space for people to meet and chat informally. The CSMEE hosts, at no charge, groups for children with disabilities several mornings during the year, particularly at Christmas. In a rapidly growing area such as Halswell, CSMEE provides an opportunity for connections to be established and is highly regarded and appreciated by both Halswell and the wider Christchurch communities.

Cameron’s passion for sailing rewarded

A taste for the sea, sailing, and a passion for community has led to Cameron Jones receiving a community service award.

Cameron Jones has received a youth service award for his contribution to sailing. Photo: Supplied

Cameron Jones, 17, has received a Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton youth service award.

Cameron volunteers his time at Naval Point Club in Lyttelton, where he regularly assists on support boats and at the twilight sailing series, as well as with tree plantings and beach and river clean-ups.

He is also involved at the Waimakariri Sailing Club, where he is a committee junior representative and coach.

Cameron studies mechanical engineering at Ara.

“I was very surprised when I got the first email about the award. I was put forward by the former principal of Hornby High School, Robin Sutton. It felt pretty good to receive the award,” he said.

Cameron has been sailing since 2017 and enjoys giving back to the community. He said he especially enjoys getting new people into sailing and keeping the clubs running.

“You never know the connections you might make; you meet lots of people who like to see young people getting involved.”

He said thanks to his volunteering he has been able to develop skills he would not have been able to develop otherwise.

“Being involved with these places have helped me get my qualifications for coaching, I got these skills because I put myself out there,” Cameron said.

He wanted to thank his sailing coach Jeff O’Leary for all his support.

“I could not be where I am now without him.”