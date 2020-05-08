Recovery plan shows spending locally key to recovery

Economists believe if each household in Christchurch does its bit to support local businesses, hundreds of jobs can be saved. Photo: Supplied

Households spending locally, and a little more than usual, could cushion the hit to Canterbury's economy from Covid-19 and save hundreds of jobs, economists say.

At the Christchurch Economic Recovery Forum on Thursday, which hosted leaders from the public, private and community sectors, the significance of buying locally was emphasised as plans to help businesses survive, save jobs and drive Canterbury’s recovery after the Covid-19 lockdown were unveiled.

Three key pillars were laid on the table which will be key to the region's recovery.

They are “respond”, urgent action to help businesses survive right now. “Recover”, a move towards growth to drive a fair recovery in the medium to long term. And “reposition”, to accelerate activities that will ensure Christchurch thrives in the future.

Said ChristchurchNZ chief executive Joanna Norris: “This is a unique opportunity that we have - again - to really start to think about where we want to go as we move through the recovery process and to usher in a new and sustainable future.”

Norris said supporting local businesses is critical.

“Consumer spending represents around 60 per cent of gross domestic product in this country, and this is the area that has been most impacted by the lockdown.

“Our economists have modelled that if each Christchurch household with the means spends a little bit extra each month that will save hundreds of jobs across our city.

“As we move through the alert levels we’re running campaigns encouraging people to shop local and, in time, holiday locally, because we know that will support our businesses.”

Star Media regional manager Steve McCaughan said the company is committed to working in partnership with local businesses to support them through these unprecedented times.

"We have developed “helping hand” packages to ensure your business can build back customers, sales and profits quickly," he said.

"With unparalleled reach across Canterbury through our digital news network, community newspapers, magazines and our flagship paper The Star, whoever your customers are and wherever they are based, we are here to help you.

"Talk to us about creating a custom marketing package that's as unique as your business, because no matter the size of your business or your budget we have a solution for you."

Underpinning the pillars are seven activity streams:

Business survival: Support to ensure businesses and jobs survive in the short-term and are strengthened later;

Buying locally: Campaigns to encourage local spending and to promote enterprise and innovation;

Productive infrastructure: Ongoing projects that attract and grow high-value business, investment and jobs and support a low-carbon economy and sustainable employment;

City vibrancy and visitation: Reimagining the tourism sector to rebuild a sustainable industry;

Labour market transition: To provide education and opportunities to help those who have lost jobs back into training and industry;

Building a confident city: To create a Christchurch with a distinctive, strong identity;

Smart sustainability: Supporting industry, developing the Māori economy, a meaningful commitment to a low-carbon economy and backing innovation and start-up businesses.

How can you help support a local business?

Buy gift vouchers. Buying vouchers is a great way to support your local businesses who may be doing it tough. You can save them for another time or put them in a card as a gift.

Shop online

Perhaps you're in self-isolation or you're uncomfortable being out in public right now. Easy, do your shopping online with a local business and have it delivered to your door.

Support local

Small businesses in your neighbourhood may be struggling the most. Support them now and they'll still be here when the pandemic is over.

Be patient

Possible supply issues will no doubt lead to frustration. But it's not your local retailer's fault so please be patient and treat them nicely during this trying period.

Pick a project

Now might be the perfect time to get some projects done at home. You can share the love by employing some local services to help.

Safety first

When shopping in public remember to practice common sense and observe and employ recommended hygiene and physical distance standards.