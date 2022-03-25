Friday, 25 March 2022

Red-zone flasher still on the loose

    Police are again seeking information from the public over a flasher exposing himself and indecently assaulting women in Christchurch's earthquake-ravaged "red zone".

    Police initially made an appeal for information in early January, telling people in the River-Retreat Rds area to "remain aware of their surroundings".

    "A small number of reports have been received of a young male approaching women, exposing himself, and in some instances indecently assaulting them," police said at the time. 

    Repeating that statement today, police said the incidents had mainly been in the morning, between 6:30am-8am, and the latest incident occurred on on Banks Ave on Wednesday, March 23.

    Police believe the offender is 16-24 years old, of a medium height and build, with shoulder-length wavy brown hair parted in the middle.

    He was last seen wearing black trackpants, a black polar fleece top and a facemask.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

     

     

