Remarkable two-year journey to run again

Two years after sustaining a spinal cord impairment, Andrew Leslie completed his goal of running 5km in front of friends and family.

The Wellington 49-year-old broke his neck when he went over the handlebars of his mountain bike and landed on his head, paralysing him instantly.

He was flown to Christchurch Hospital where he spent several weeks. His family were told he would never walk again.

It was a reality Leslie never accepted. During his hospital stay, he felt a flicker in his back which he says gave him hope.

Andrew Leslie. Photo: Supplied

He then spent the following months rehabilitating at the Burwood Hospital Spinal Unit where he had to learn how to walk again.

One and a half years after his accident, Leslie set himself a goal of running 5km.

After finishing he said he was exhausted. “It wasn’t pretty at times, but what a sense of accomplishment.”

He said he can't believe how far he's come, from lying in the Burwood Spinal Unit to where he is now.

He credits expert care and ACC for getting him to the finish line. Leslie says every injury is different, but he hopes his story might inspire others to keep trying and not to give up.

-By Geoff Sloan