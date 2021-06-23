Report of gunman in central Christchurch, police respond

File photo

Armed police have responded to a report of a gunman in central Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said police received a “third hand” report that a person had a gun at a car park near the Justice and Emergency Services Precinct on Lichfield St about 11.45am on Wednesday.

Police responded and checked a number of vehicles, but have not been able to find a person with a gun, she said.

"We do not believe there to be any threat to the public and enquiries are continuing to locate any vehicle or person involved.”