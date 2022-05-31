Tuesday, 31 May 2022

8.00 am

Reports of gunshots in Christchurch pub car park

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Police are continuing to investigate after reports of gunshots outside a Christchurch pub last night.

    Police say they were called to a fight at the Turf and One Good Horse restaurant car park on Inwoods Rd in Parklands at 9.30pm on Monday.

    A police spokeswoman said there were reports of gunshots, but no one was injured.

    She said there is no confirmation of gang involvement at this stage.

    “Police have apprehended most of the parties involved but they aren't talking,” a police spokesperson told Stuff.

    NZ Herald

