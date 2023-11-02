If you recognise this person contact police on 105 and quote file number 220608/8767. Photo: Police

Police are investigating reports of people tampering with power lines and boxes in Christchurch.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said police were told on Monday, October 30, two individuals were seen tampering with the Orion network in the Woolston area.

“This behaviour is dangerous and has the potential to impact households living in the area,” Appley said.

The incident follows a number of reports about suspicious activity around power lines in April, including people tampering with cables and boxes in the red zone area.

If you recognise this person, phone 105 and quote file number 220608/8767. Photo: Supplied

"Police urge residents to ring 111 immediately if you see anyone acting suspiciously around power poles and lines.

"If you recognise those pictured (above), contact police with that information on 105 and quote file number 220608/8767."

Appley said they are also appealing to anyone who has information about an older model, white, flat-deck truck seen in the vicinity of damaged power lines.

"If you have any information about or have seen this vehicle, please contact police on 105.

If you recognise this white flat deck truck, seen in the vicinity of damaged power lines, contact police on 105. Photo: Supplied

"If you come across live wires that are left hanging or jutting out of the ground, these could cause serious injury if touched and you should contact Orion immediately.

"If you see power equipment that’s been damaged, please call Orion on 0800 363 9898, day or night," Appley said.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.