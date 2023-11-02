Reports of people tampering with power lines

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said police were told on Monday, October 30, two individuals were seen tampering with the Orion network in the Woolston area.
“This behaviour is dangerous and has the potential to impact households living in the area,” Appley said.
The incident follows a number of reports about suspicious activity around power lines in April, including people tampering with cables and boxes in the red zone area.
"If you recognise those pictured (above), contact police with that information on 105 and quote file number 220608/8767."
Appley said they are also appealing to anyone who has information about an older model, white, flat-deck truck seen in the vicinity of damaged power lines.
"If you have any information about or have seen this vehicle, please contact police on 105.
"If you see power equipment that’s been damaged, please call Orion on 0800 363 9898, day or night," Appley said.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.