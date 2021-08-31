Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Resident allegedly threatened with gun in home

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Police are investigating after two people allegedly entered a house in Christchurch last night and threatened the occupant with a gun.

    A police spokesperson said they received a report of an aggravated robbery on Jutland St, North New Brighton, about 11.15pm on Monday.

    The spokesperson said early reports indicated two people had forced their way into the house and demanded money.

    The victim was allegedly threatened with a gun, and the pair took alcohol and cigarettes.

    Police are investigating.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter