Resident fails to stop Banks Peninsula reserve spraying

Concerned Lyttelton resident Wendy Everingham's bid to stop herbicide spraying in the Urumau Reserve has been unsuccessful.

The Lyttleton Reserves Committee and Christchurch City Council regional parks team sent a letter of intent to neighbours of the reserve in September.

The letter expressed the wish to spray old man’s beard using the herbicide ‘associate 600 WDG’, which has an active ingredient called metsulfuron.

“The proposed herbicide might be effective to control old man’s beard, yet is considered very toxic to the soil,” said Everingham.

“Metsulfuron can travel through the soil via water droplets.

"This can leave active residue in the soil and affects the surrounding non-target plants.”

Associate 600 WDG is a non-volatile, non-hormonal herbicide, which is absorbed through foliage and roots and moves throughout the plant.

The city council said the spraying will happen before the December/January flowering period.

Everingham was Lyttleton’s community weed control manager from 2019 to 2023 and was part of the reserve management control team from 2013 to 2023.

"I know this land extremely well,” she said.

“Under community management of the reserve, the policy for weed removal was no spray - cut and paste only.

"Spray has not been applied to Urumau Reserve since 2007.”

Urumau Reserve. Photo: Christchurch City Council

Everingham said the no-spray approach was a "deliberate" choice of the former committee to "restore the health of the land".

"Spraying is only a quick fix and just kills foliage for a season or two.

"There is a real danger that community plantings will be sprayed out, accounting for well over 1200 trees.

“I argue that, under the Reserves Act 1977, the rangers are not allowed to be responsible for making policy, rather it is the community board.”

A city council spokesperson said the community board is "tasked with governance and representing local constituents".

"Staff and reserve committee members have been working together to develop a three-year plan for operational and capital works," the spokesperson said.

"Day-to-day maintenance, such as mowing, weed control and animal pest control and managing health and safety issues, are carried out by the council rangers and the reserve committee with support from contractors and volunteers."

By Sasha Watson