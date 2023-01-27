Residents band together to combat boy racers, 'anti-social' driving

An informal group of residents has formed to help police intercept anti-social drivers in the Cass Bay and Governors Bay areas. Photo: File image

An organised group of unofficial police intelligence gatherers are helping to combat "anti-social" driving behaviour in the Banks Peninsula area.

The group has now contributed to nine different drivers and vehicle owners being dealt with over the past five months for a number of driving offences, including burnouts and skids as well as failing to give information to police.

Several vehicles have also been impounded.

The informal group from Cass Bay and Governors Bay was formed after a meeting between police, residents and community leaders about how best to deal with bad driver behaviour in the area, particularly between Lyttelton and Governors Bay.

A member, Cass Bay resident Scott Adams, said he knew of six vehicles stopped near Rāpaki for excessive noise, which were probably intercepted as a result of information the group had provided.

Sergeant Anna Partridge. Photo: File image

Sergeant Anna Partridge said it was a challenge putting a stop to speeding and noisy driving because police didn’t have the resources to patrol all the time and, by the time locals report an incident, the perpetrators had often moved on.

The partnership with locals to gather information to send to police "helps us see patterns so we can take appropriate action", she said.

“We thank locals for their help, which has allowed police to obtain sufficient evidence to impound and green sticker vehicles. (It’s) building trust and confidence with the local community.”

Said Adams: “The boy racer problem has probably got worse since the Evans Pass to Lyttelton Rd was reopened and lockdown was lifted.”

It was a problem all the way from Sumner to Lyttelton to Dyers Pass and Gebbies Pass, with drivers treating the roads like a race track, he said.

Said Partridge: “The harbour basin also acts a bit like an auditorium, with driving noise amplified around the hills, making it a particular problem.”

Police recognised the distress the behaviour caused the community and said the number of prosecutions sent a clear message that anti-social driving would not be tolerated.

Several other vehicles have also been identified and are still actively being sought by police.

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying those involved can call police on 105 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Police also welcome 111 calls.

-By Tony Simons