Residents meet over cruise ship concerns

A vocal group of Lyttelton residents gathered recently at The Loons, to express their opposition to and fears of the return of this summer’s cruise ships.

They oppose them because the large number of tourist's pouring off the ships were having a negative effect on the local resident’s way of life and their enjoyment of their township.

“It's a human rights issue. It’s our right to our place, it’s our right to our land, to our water and to our community and to the people who make this place home.” said one of those that got up at the meeting to express his indignation.

Recently returned to the harbour side community, the local said he could already sense that his home had been degraded by “these giant apartment buildings floating on our sea.”

Other members of the Lyttelton community also got up to express their concerns, some to do with environmental issues, others to do with safety.

Loren Heaphy, General Manager of Destination and Attraction for ChristchurchNZ, attended the meeting to calm some of the fears and share some of the agency’s tourism management plans.

“Tourism needs to give back as much as it takes out. It can’t continue to be an extractive economy” she said. “Some of the solutions that we want to talk to you about tonight are how we can improve the public transport system or the charter and direct offshore excursion opportunity, and ensure that we are not having an overrun Lyttelton.”

With the majority of the crowd opposed to the cruise ship visits, only one of the attending business owners was prepared to stand up and speak of her experience.

She informed the crowd that without the cruise ship’s business, her coffee business would likely fail.

