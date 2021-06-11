Residents still not happy with plan to solve pedestrian safety issues near Northlink

Ian Wilkie has been told there is enough money for two pedestrian refuge islands to make it safer for people to cross Langdons Rd. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A solution may be on the horizon to solve pedestrian safety issues around the Northlink shopping centre in Christchurch - but it doesn’t mean residents are happy with what has been proposed.

Ian Wilkie said last month that residents want more steps taken to ensure they are no longer in danger when crossing or exiting driveways on the busy Langdons Rd.

The Papanui-Innes Community Board has now told Wilkie there is a budget to install two pedestrian refuge islands to make it safer for people to cross the road.

Although he has advocated for the islands, nothing has been planned to slow traffic down to allow pedestrians to cross safely, such as traffic lights.

“We’ll take what we can get, but we’re not happy with it,” said Wilkie.

“Traffic won’t have to stop or slow down, so people with physical disabilities or who are aged will have to sprint from the pavement to the refuge - it won’t be a safe passage.

“People I’ve spoken to feel that (Christchurch City Council) is not concerned about us, they’re more concerned about traffic flow.”

Wilkie said traffic and road visibility is so bad he has to drive his wife to Northlink, even though they live across the road from it.

Emma Norrish.

Board chairwoman Emma Norrish told Wilkie there was budget for the coming financial year to install the islands, pending community input.

Said Norrish: “Ideally, we would like to see lights installed at the main entrance to the development, which would give pedestrians the safest crossing option, and staff agree this would be the safest option. But there is not the budget for this at the current time.”

But Wilkie believed a price should not be put on a person’s life, so until “someone was killed,” the problem deserved more consideration.

Meanwhile, the board is still working on getting traffic lights installed at the Langdons and Greers Rds intersection to mitigate the increased traffic caused by Northlink.

“These are required under the development’s resource consent to be installed before stage three opens, so staff are working with the developer on funding options.”