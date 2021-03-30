Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Residents told to stay inside after fire at Christchurch pizza factory

    People in parts of Christchurch are being told to stay inside after a large industrial fire broke out at a local pizza factory early this morning.

    Authorities confirmed the single-storey building is the Romano's pizza factory in Hillsborough. Fire crews were alerted about 1.15am.

    Fire crews will be there for most of the day as they work to fully extinguish the blaze.

    Up to 11 fire crews made up of about 50 firefighters have been battling the blaze since and a fire investigator has been sent to the site.

    No one appears to have been inside the building when the fire broke out and there were no reports of injuries.

    Residents are being urged to stay indoors as the blaze is causing a lot of smoke that might be toxic, authorities say.

    Fire crews battle a large factory blaze in Christchurch. Photo: George Heard
    Police were on standby in case evacuations need to be carried out.

    Area commander of Christchurch Metro, Dave Stackhouse, said the construction of the building made it difficult to fight the fire.

    He said they also had to notify the local district health board about the smoke drift in the area.

    Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire.

    People outside a large fire in Hillsborough, Christchurch. Photo: George Heard
    The aftermath of the fire on Tuesday morning. Photo: Supplied
