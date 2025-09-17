Residents win battle of the berms in Fendalton

By Gwenaёlle Chollet

Residents packed out a Waimāero Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board meeting to voice their concerns over a proposed Bryndwr Rd renewal plan.

The meeting on September 8 covered Christchurch City Council's initial renewal plan, which included changing the current footpath design by swapping the grass berm to the roadside and the path to the fence line.

The community board agreed with residents on the placement of the berms, which was met with applause in the meeting room.

The approved plan will see the footpaths run next to the kerb and the grass berms sit between the footpath and private property boundaries.

Work on the renewal project is now due to start in the first half of next year.

Bryndwr Rd residents presented a united front against the plan to move the footpath and grass berms. Photo: Gwenaёlle Chollet

The reconfiguration would have allowed more trees to be planted on the berms.

But Tony Sewell, who has lived in Fendalton for 71 years, said there were already "tonnes of trees on the properties".

"If they want to plant trees, they can put it on the grass piece that’s there now anyway.

"But nobody’s done that before and nobody seems interested in doing it, so I don’t see the reason for it to change now," he said.

Diane Downward lives nearby and regularly travels along Bryndwr Rd by car and on foot.

She believed the initial plan showed the same amount of space for trees, regardless of which side the footpath was on.

"It really baffles me that they’re (city council) saying this one has more opportunity for putting trees in."

Bryndwr Rd resident Louise Phillips said most residents were happy with how the footpath was configured now.

"We don’t want to get out of the car onto wet grass, we don’t want extra trees."

Phillips said having the footpath by the road means it is easier to see footpath users when pulling out of driveways.

"You put those footpaths by the fence and boom."

The residents' consensus was that no one wanted to get out of their vehicle on muddy or slippery grass, especially older people living on the street.

Glandovey Rd was dug up less than a year after it was resurfaced. Bryndwr Rd residents don’t want this to happen to their street. Photo: Gwenaёlle Chollet

Sewell described the Glandovey Rd error as a "joke" and believed it was a waste of his money.

"I just can’t understand why it’s tolerated."

Waimairi Ward city councillor Sam MacDonald also did not want to see a repeat of the Glandovey Rd work.

"Glandovey Rd is an absolute joke, and the mayor’s expressed that view. We’ve all expressed that view."

The residents also wanted confirmation Orion does not have any work on the street scheduled for the next five years.

As part of their decision, the community board asked city council staff to obtain more information from Orion about its future plans to move the powerlines on Bryndwr Rd underground.