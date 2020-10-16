Results of Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board by-election revealed

Sunita Gautam has been elected the new Central Ward representative on the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board.

Progress results show that 23.46 per cent of Central Ward electors have voted in the by-election.

The results are:

Sunita Gautam (Labour) has 958 votes

Celeste Donovan (Independent) has 640 votes

Clive Antony (Independent Citizens) has 623 votes

Paul Lonsdale (Independent) has 466 votes

Wayne Hawker (Independent) has 388 votes

Faimeh Burke (Independent) has 236 votes

John Stringer (Independent) has 204 votes

Christchurch City Council electoral officer Jo Daly hopes to declare the final results by October 21.

“It was great to see so many candidates putting their name forward to represent the Central ward community on the Community Board. Sunita Gautam will make their declaration and join the five other community board members and three appointed councillors on the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board at their 2 November meeting,” Ms Daly says.

“When you’re on the Community Board, you represent and advocate for the interests of your community, make decisions on things of interest and delegated to the Board by the Council, and keep an overview of the services the Council is providing to your community.”

The Central ward saw 33.43 per cent voter turnout at the last local elections in October 2019.