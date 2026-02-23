Retirees step in to support stretched classrooms

Grandees founder Wendy Nuthall helps a St Albans School pupil with their reading. Photo: Geoff Sloan

As school teachers across Christchurch struggle with students' rising needs, a group of retirees affectionately known as the "Grandees" is stepping up to help them in the classroom.

Grandees founder Wendy Nuthall said teachers have a really tough job, now more than ever.

“We have found, even this year, that there are more children with learning and behaviour difficulties.”

A new report by the Aotearoa Educators’ Collective found about one in four New Zealand children are affected by learning difficulties.

The independent teachers’ advocacy group said broken funding systems and bureaucratic hurdles are leaving many pupils without the support they need.

Report author Dr Sarah Aiono said feedback from teachers showed they were stretched beyond capacity, with more pupils than ever before requiring multiple types of help.

That is where the Grandees step in. The programme now includes 38 volunteers working with children at St Albans School, Papanui Primary, and, from this year, Shirley Primary.

Nuthall said the Grandees were there to support teachers in practical ways.

“We started out helping kids with their reading, but we do whatever the teacher wants.”

She said the initiative was not limited to children with learning difficulties.

“We might get very good readers, we work with the kids who teachers might not have the time to give individual attention to.”

Grandees usually spend about an hour a week in schools, working with up to four children. However, the time is flexible.

“If a child needs more time they might have the whole hour. The Grandee can choose how much time they want to spend,” Nuthall said.

Volunteers typically work with the same children throughout the year, allowing strong relationships to develop.

“The relationship that builds over a year is just amazing, and is quite humbling in a way,” she said.

Teachers say the extra support is making a real difference.

St Albans School year 3 lead teacher Josie Simpson said the Grandees provide something many children don’t otherwise receive.

“It’s a lovely opportunity for the children to spend one-on-one time with an adult.”

She said the school has many English language learners who enjoy practising their reading, while also having conversations in English.

“The world is so busy now, and a lot of parents are busy working.”

Nuthall agreed, saying the pace of modern life has put pressure on many families.

“Often two parents are working, and when they get home they have to cook a meal. They just don’t have the time or the energy for much else.”

She said many Grandees were cautious about children’s screen use.

“It’s a generalisation, but we feel children spend too much time attached to screens.”

The teacher-support initiative grew from an outreach programme run by St Matthew’s Church in 2010, which provided reading tuition to junior school children. A strong relationship with St Albans School followed.

“I asked the headmistress there if there was anything we could do to help. She said yes, so the Grandees were born, starting with eight volunteers reading to pupils weekly.”

With demand growing, Nuthall said the group is keen to welcome new volunteers.

“Men especially, because some children lack a male role model.”

• Anyone interested in becoming a Grandee can contact Nuthall at wendyn@xtra.co.nz