Retiring principal will leave 'big shoes to fill'

Principal Stephen Harrison will finish at Cotswold Mātāhae School at the end of the school year. Photo: Supplied

Long-serving principal Stephen Harrison will no longer be ruled by ringing bells or school holidays when he retires from Cotswold Mātāhae School after a lengthy 25-year tenure at the end of this school year.

From spearheading the school through its earthquake rebuild to cycling schoolwork to home-bound students during Covid-19 lockdowns, Harrison is leaving “big shoes to fill,” associate principal Paula Fleming-Connell said.

“Stephen is very caring, forward-thinking, inspirational, and it will be a really emotional time when he leaves,” she said.

Cotswold Mātāhae teacher Samantha Cade was a student at the school herself and has been teaching three years now with her old principal as her boss.

“I remember back when we would win sports games, we’d all come into his office and get a fruit burst and it was really fun,” Cade said.

“He always remembers who we are too.”

Cade is one of thousands of pupils Harrison has had through his school, a feat that still leaves him dumbfounded when he runs into past students as adults.

“We’re enrolling grandchildren of children I’ve taught or who have been here themselves, and that’s quite scary,” Harrison said.

Harrison now feels it’s the right time to pass on the role to the next person, having seen the school through its 10-year earthquake rebuild – now equipped with a brand-new playground that Harrison proudly took the first slide down.

“Part of my focus was to see the build through to a point that I was giving the school back in a better place than I received it and I’m comfortable with that.”

The school role has grown from 382 pupils when Harrison first started 25 years ago to 560 now, and is expected to grow to just shy of 600 students by the end of the year.

Dunedin’s Wakari Primary School principal Chris Smith has been appointed as Harrison’s replacement.

“I was sitting here, welcoming each candidate for that interview, and thinking that it was only yesterday I was doing that myself,” Harrison said.

“It’s been amazing, it’s flown by and we’re very fortunate that we’ve got an amazing community we serve here.”

The first plans on the agenda for the keen fisherman are to wait until “it’s not school holidays, and the rivers and lakes have been flogged dry” to take his new caravan out for a spin.

-By Tatiana Gibbs