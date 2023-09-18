Return of the godwits

Photo: Newsline

The bar-tailed godwits touched down on the Avon-Heathcote Ihutai Estuary earlier than usual this month.

The first birds to arrive from the Arctic were spotted on September 9 by Christchurch ornithologist Grahame Bell and other locals. Bell was checking on the birds at the request of the Christchurch City Council.

Bell reported a flock of 290 birds, including obvious new arrivals feeding voraciously during high tide. Some still showed vestiges of red breeding plumage – which they usually moult prior to their trip south from the Arctic.

City council parks ecologist Andrew Crossland said the godwits' arrival at the estuary was the second earliest on record after they arrived on September 7 last year.

“The birds landed after a six-to-eight day non-stop flight covering a distance of 11,700km from the Yukon river delta in Alaska,” says Crossland.

“Data has been showing the birds arriving earlier in recent years. Previously, arrival dates have ranged between 9 to 20 September, which is up to two weeks later than arrival dates 30+ years ago.”

Crossland said 115 birds from Alaska joined about 175 mostly juvenile godwits who stayed at the estuary.

“Over the next few weeks another 1000-plus godwits are expected to arrive on the Avon-Heathcote Ihutai Estuary,” says Crossland.

“We can also expect additional flocks of 200-400 arriving elsewhere in the Christchurch area at each of the Brooklands Lagoon, Lyttelton Harbour and Lake Ellesmere.”

New arrivals can be distinguished by red feathering in their tattered plumage, thin bodies and frantic feeding behaviour.