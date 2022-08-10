Rhythm and Alps line-up announced

The first round of acts have been added to the 2022 Rhythm and Alps music festival line-up.

Among the performers at the three-day international music festival from December 29 to December 31 at Cardrona Valley will be Cosmos Midnight, Dope Lemon, Sampa the Great, Andy C, Concord Dawn, Kora and Paige Julia.

Five stages are planned at the festival, which is also set to include acts from Brazil, Sweden and Germany. A second line-up announcement is expected later this month.

Tickets for the Rhythm & Alps festival are on sale now.

The festival line-up:

Alice Agnes, Andy C, Aunty El, Becca B, Bou, Chase And Status DJ Set, Concord Dawn, Cosmos Midnight, De-Tu, Deadbeat, DJ Marky, Dope Lemon, Flaxxies, Friction, Halfqueen B2B Babyfacekilla, Harriet Jaxxon, K+LAB, Kings Of The Rollers + Inja, Kink, Kora, Kornel Kovac, Kravis, Lil Bubblegum, MC Jewels, Memphis LK, Molly Payton, Motez, Moxie, Mr Meaty Boy, Ninja Las Vegas, Paige Julia, Patella, Pino, Pitch Black, Sally C, Sampa The Great, Sinjin, Sofia Kourtesis, Wattson, Workforce.