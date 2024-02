Dyers Rd is currently closed between Linwood Ave and Ferry Rd. Photo: NZTA

Dyers Rd in Christchurch has been closed this morning after a crash.

The road has been closed between Linwood Ave and Ferry Rd, with access to Palinurus Rd also blocked at Ferry Rd.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson warned motorists to use another route if possible.

"Please avoid the area and use an alternative route."