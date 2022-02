A section of State Highway 76 in central Christchurch has been closed after a truck and trailer caught fire this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the blaze at the intersection of Brougham St and Waltham Rd about 10am on Tuesday.

The driver of the truck escaped after the cab caught fire but was not hurt.

Photo: Star Media

A Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury spokesperson said Brougham St is closed to eastbound traffic at the intersection.

"Road users are advised to avoid the area in the meantime and consider an alternate route until this is clear."

Fire crews have extinguished the blaze and are investigating the cause.

Photo: Star Media