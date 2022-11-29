Road closure to repair 'significant cracking' in Ilam

An 80m section of Ilam Rd will be closed to traffic from Saturday to Sunday. Photo: Newsline

Part of a busy Christchurch road will be closed next week while a damaged section of cycleway is repaired.

Christchurch City Council transport planning and delivery manager Jacob Bradbury said to finish the work as quickly as possible the damaged section of Ilam Rd, near the intersections of Kirkwood and Rountree Aves, will be shut to traffic from Saturday to Sunday (December 3-11).

"During the cycleway resurfacing works that were completed earlier this year, the road wasn’t showing signs of failure," Bradbury said.

"Since then we have we found significant cracking in an area from 71 Ilam Road for around 80 metres south to the paved threshold near the Kirkwood Avenue intersection.

"This has worsened over time with the volume of daily traffic, including buses and trucks.

"We carried out tests and discovered there wasn’t enough gravel beneath the asphalt so we need to remediate that."

Detours will be in place for motorists, while pedestrian and cycle access will be maintained.

"We know it’s not ideal having to come back to do repairs in a short space of time so we really want to thank residents and those at the University of Canterbury for their patience," Bradbury said.