Road spikes used to catch man accused of central city burglary

A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a central Christchurch property overnight then fleeing the scene.

The 47-year-old man was spotted by police driving away from the property on Durham St about 12.40am on Wednesday.

Officers pursued the vehicle but abandoned the chase due to the manner of driving, a police spokesman said.

Road spikes were then used to stop the vehicle and the man was taken into custody. He has been charged with burglary and driving offences.

The man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.