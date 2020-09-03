Road spikes used in early morning police pursuit

Photo: File

Police used road spikes in an attempt to stop a fleeing driver in Christchurch on Thursday morning.

Police attempted to pull over the vehicle on Ilam Rd about 2.40am but the driver took off.

The chase was abandoned because of the dangerous manner of the driving, a police spokesperson said.

The vehicle was spotted a short time later near Watford St in Strowan, and road spikes were laid in an attempt to stop it.

The spikes did not stop the vehicle, the spokeswoman said, and police were now trying to find the driver.