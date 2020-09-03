Thursday, 3 September 2020

Road spikes used in early morning police pursuit

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: File
    Photo: File
    Police used road spikes in an attempt to stop a fleeing driver in Christchurch on Thursday morning. 

    Police attempted to pull over the vehicle on Ilam Rd about 2.40am but the driver took off.

    The chase was abandoned because of the dangerous manner of the driving, a police spokesperson said.

    The vehicle was spotted a short time later near Watford St in Strowan, and road spikes were laid in an attempt to stop it.

    The spikes did not stop the vehicle, the spokeswoman said, and police were now trying to find the driver.

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter