Road works for busy Christchurch intersection

Part of the original brick barrel pipe which runs directly underneath the intersection of Brougham and Selwyn Sts is going to be dug-up. Photo: Newsline

A busy Addington intersection is going to be dug-up over the next few weeks so a century-old stormwater pipe can be replaced.

Part of the original brick-barrel pipe runs directly underneath the intersection of Brougham and Selwyn Sts and Selwyn St and Somerset Crescent.

Christchurch City Council stormwater and waterways programme manager Keith Davison said the renewal work will cause some disruption to local and through traffic.

"The pipe was laid in 1912 so it has given good service, but it is now at the point where it needs to be replaced," he said.

"Unfortunately, in order to replace the pipe, we are going to have to dig up the busy intersection of Brougham Street and Selwyn Street."

"Brougham Street is a major thoroughfare and carries a lot of traffic each day so we are working closely with our contractor and NZTA to ensure that we minimise the disruption to all road users and pedestrians while this pipe replacement work is done.

"Some of the road works might be carried out at night to minimise the impact on traffic.

"That could necessitate temporary night-time lane closures on Brougham Street. During the day, however, we will be maintaining two lanes of traffic on Brougham street."

Davison says about 185m of stormwater pipe needs to be replaced.

The plan is to carry out the work in stages over the next four to five months.

"As the work progresses, people travelling through Addington will notice different detours and side road closures in place.

"If you are journeying around Addington, please be patient and follow the signs advising of any detours."

Access to local businesses and community facilities will be maintained throughout the pipe replacement work, which is scheduled to start from September 28.