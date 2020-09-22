Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Road works for busy Christchurch intersection

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Part of the original brick barrel pipe which runs directly underneath the intersection of...
    Part of the original brick barrel pipe which runs directly underneath the intersection of Brougham and Selwyn Sts is going to be dug-up. Photo: Newsline
    A busy Addington intersection is going to be dug-up over the next few weeks so a century-old stormwater pipe can be replaced.

    Part of the original brick-barrel pipe runs directly underneath the intersection of Brougham and Selwyn Sts and Selwyn St and Somerset Crescent.

    Christchurch City Council stormwater and waterways programme manager Keith Davison said the renewal work will cause some disruption to local and through traffic.

    "The pipe was laid in 1912 so it has given good service, but it is now at the point where it needs to be replaced," he said. 

    "Unfortunately, in order to replace the pipe, we are going to have to dig up the busy intersection of Brougham Street and Selwyn Street."

    "Brougham Street is a major thoroughfare and carries a lot of traffic each day so we are working closely with our contractor and NZTA to ensure that we minimise the disruption to all road users and pedestrians while this pipe replacement work is done.

    "Some of the road works might be carried out at night to minimise the impact on traffic.

    "That could necessitate temporary night-time lane closures on Brougham Street. During the day, however, we will be maintaining two lanes of traffic on Brougham street."

    Davison says about 185m of stormwater pipe needs to be replaced. 

    The plan is to carry out the work in stages over the next four to five months.

    "As the work progresses, people travelling through Addington will notice different detours and side road closures in place.

    "If you are journeying around Addington, please be patient and follow the signs advising of any detours."

    Access to local businesses and community facilities will be maintained throughout the pipe replacement work, which is scheduled to start from September 28.

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg