Road works near Northlands Shopping Centre almost finished

The northbound bus lane on Main North Rd, between Winston Ave and Sawyers Arms Rd, is almost finished. Photo: Newsline CCC

Road works to improve bus journey times and install new traffic lights near a Christchurch shopping mall are almost finished.

City Care has been working on the northbound bus lane along Main North Rd, between Winston Ave and Sawyers Arms Rd, in Papanui since the beginning of the year.

It had to temporarily halt work during the lockdown, which meant the project near Northlands Shopping Centre has taken longer than the initially expected six months.

“The Covid-19 lockdown did unfortunately cause some delays but the contractors have now largely completed the work," said Christchurch City Council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis.

"They have installed the northbound bus lane, put in new traffic lights at the intersection of Main North Rd and Grassmere St, and made layout changes to the entrance of the Northlands Shopping Centre.

"These changes should improve the safety and efficiency of the transport network and make it easier for buses to travel up and down Main North Rd," Ellis says.

The new bus lane will be operational from Monday, September 28.

Main North Rd's southbound bus lane, between Mary and Homer Sts, used to operate during the morning peak time, but will now be in use during the afternoon peak as well.