Rush for free bikes as cost of living bites

Aranui Bike Fixup founder Steven Muir. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Demand for free bikes has hit a record high, with one Christchurch community workshop giving away 170 bikes so far this year as more people look to cut transport costs.

Aranui Bike Fixup founder Steven Muir believes high fuel prices and the rising cost of living are driving the demand.

“Usually it drops off in winter, but I’m picking the high petrol prices have kept interest in cycling high, which is great,” he said.

The volunteer-run organisation typically gives away about 300 bikes a year, but was on track to exceed that number this year.

“It’s a really good feeling seeing the number of people out riding bikes who might not be otherwise,” he said.

Muir says too many people use their cars for trivial journeys.

“They’d be much better health-wise and economically wise if they rode bikes.”

Aranui Bike Fixup started six years ago and operates every Thursday afternoon from the backyard of Revive Church in Shortland St.

Its 10 volunteers repair bikes brought in by the public and refurbish donated bikes before giving them away to anyone who needs one, in return for a small donation.

“Usually it’s just a bit of loose change. There’s not much spare cash around this community,” Muir said.

People of all ages use the service, from school students to older riders, he said.

That demand recently saw the workshop receive 75 bike light sets as part of AA Canterbury/West Coast’s Be Safe — Be Seen campaign.

AA Canterbury chairman John Skevington presents Unique Takimorrison, 11, from Aranui with his new bike light set. Photo: Geoff Sloan

AA Canterbury/West Coast chair John Skevington said 4500 light sets had been distributed across schools and organisations over the past three years.

“Cyclists can see cars, but cars don’t always see cyclists, especially children on smaller bikes,” he said.

Each set includes rechargeable front and rear bike lights and high-visibility straps to help cyclists stay visible during the darker winter months.

“The idea came from one of our councillors, who kept seeing cyclists dressed in black with no lights while driving to work early in the morning,” Skevington said.

“No one wants to go to their kid’s funeral.”

Muir said they have already handed out 25 light sets, which are proving popular with those who rely on bikes to get to work or study.

“I get a lot of students who are travelling early in the morning when it’s still dark. It’s very important to keep bright and safe,” he said.

One recent recipient had an especially pressing reason for wanting a light set after being stopped by police while cycling to work before sunrise without lights.

“Fortunately they let him off. He was very keen to get some lights, and he got some for his young kids as well,” Muir said.

Due to continued interest, the organisation is always in need of more bikes.

“We started with two of our containers jam-packed with bikes at the start of the year, and within two months they were pretty much cleaned out,” Muir said.

As part of Biketober, the volunteers will be hosting a build-your-own wooden bike trailer workshop on October 17 at Waipuna, St John of God, on Pages Rd.

The trailers can be built for about $40 and used to carry everything from groceries and surfboards to dogs.

“It’s just another good reason to take your bike.”

• For more about Aranui Bike Fixup, see facebook.com/groups/aranuibikefixup/