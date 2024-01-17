Salvage of stricken boat at Shell Bay begins

Work to recover the Austro Carino wreck began late last week, with progress continuing this week, dependent on weather and swell conditions. Photo: NZ Herald

Salvage work is underway for the stricken fishing vessel that ran aground at Shell Bay, Banks Peninsula, last September.

The 25m fishing boat, Austro Carino, owned and operated by Lyttelton-based Pegasus Fishing Ltd, ran aground on the southeastern side of Banks Peninsula on September 24, 2023.

Fresh images of the shipwreck, provided to the Herald, show the 140-150 tonne boat still stuck at the bottom of a high cliff.

An Environment Canterbury spokesperson confirmed that work to recover the Austro Carino wreck began late last week, with progress continuing this week, dependent on weather and swell conditions.

"This work includes the use of heavy machinery, including gas-cutting equipment, to cut up the wreck and remove it in pieces. This will then be transported by barge for recycling and disposal," the spokesperson said.

Aero Marine Salvage has the contract for removing the wreck.

"The owner, insurer and salvors are responsible for the salvage of the vessel," the regional council said.

When the boat ran aground, it was carrying about 10,000 litres of diesel and 400 litres of hydraulic oil, which leaked from the boat.

It led to fears of environmental impacts as many endangered penguin species call Shell Bay home, including the endangered yellow-eyed penguin (hoiho), the white-flippered penguin and little blue penguin.

Environment Canterbury earlier told the Herald it had observed no signs of oil on the surface of the water, or oiled wildlife.

"Removing the vessel will ensure there is no further damage to the environment from the release of trace metals, or physical damage caused by scouring from the wreck itself," the Environment Canterbury spokesperson said.

Shell Bay on Banks Peninsula is home to endangered penguins and other seabirds. Photo: NZ Herald

Already, the salvage work hasn’t been plain-sailing, with a small fire breaking out onboard the vessel yesterday afternoon.

"The cause was gas-cutting and was contained and extinguished quickly," the spokesperson said.

"All five people working as part of the salvage team were safe and remained on site until the fire was out."

Vessel owner Tony Threadwell earlier told the Herald it was obvious "somebody made a mistake".

"We’re carrying out an internal inquiry as well - it’s like driving your car and you end up off the road," he said.

"The crew are physically okay but a bit traumatised."

He said the 45-year-old boat had no history of accidents.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission confirmed last year it had opened an inquiry into the Austro Carina’s grounding.

"The team’s evidence collection work is broad at first to support the many routes that an investigation could follow," said chief investigator Naveen Kozhuppakalam.