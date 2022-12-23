Santa comes to town early

Santa took some time out from his very busy schedule to go for a punt down the Avon River with Mrs Claus.

To kick off Christmas in central Christchurch recently, the couple in red stopped off to take in the sights and sounds of the rebuilt CBD.

A number of events returned to the city this year, including the Armedggedon Expo.

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre on Oxford Tce alone injected $45 million into the local economy and attracted an additional 60,000 visitors to the city.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air