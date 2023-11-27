Santa set to go punting on the Avon

Photo: Christchurch City Council

Santa and Mrs Claus will take a quick break from their busy schedule on Saturday to meet children in Christchurch and go for a punt along the Avon River.

Father Christmas will be accompanied by his elves and a live band before he travels along the river from the Margaret Mahy Playground to the steps of The Terrace.

From 10.30am, Santa and Mrs Claus will arrive at New Regent St with a choir to sing a few carols until the arrival of the Ambush Brass Band who will escort him to the Margaret Mahy Playground.

The couple mount the punt at 11am sharp and the elves and the Ambush Brass Band will lead the parade along the Avon River Promenade.

Children will have an opportunity to speak with Santa when he sits on the Riverside Market sleigh and again when he makes his way to The Crossing's sleigh.