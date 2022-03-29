Tuesday, 29 March 2022

4.10 pm

School bus and van collide near Christchurch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Several people were injured in a collision between a school bus and van at West Melton this afternoon.

    Emergency services responded to the crash at the intersection of Halkett Rd and Weedons Ross Rd about 3pm on Tuesday.

    A St John spokesperson said 14 patients with minor injuries were treated at the scene by ambulance staff.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two crews were called to the scene.

