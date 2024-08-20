School girl involved in assault at mall

A school girl has been referred to Youth Aid after an assault at a Christchurch shopping mall.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of an assault involving a young person and a woman in the food court at Northlands mall on Monday.

The spokesperson said the woman was injured.

A young person was spoken to by police in relation to the incident and has been referred to Youth Aid, the spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the incident but were not required.

A shopper told chrislynchmedia.com they saw a woman holding an ice pack to her eye inthe food court about 12.30pm.

The shopper says they saw a student in a school uniform being handcuffed by police.

Northlands Mall owner Kiwi Property told chrislynchmedia.com: “We are aware of an incident ... at Northlands shopping centre involving members of the public.

"Those responsible have been trespassed from the centre, and the matter is now with the police."