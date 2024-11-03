Scissors threat in Avondale car-jacking

A Christchurch driver was forced out of their car by a person who threatened them with a pair of scissors.

The driver was stopped on Portsmouth St in Avondale, shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

Police said the offender got into the car armed with scissors, and demanded the driver get out.

The owner did so, and the car was then driven away, police said.

No one was injured, but police want anyone with information to contact them.