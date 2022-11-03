Scores evacuated as crews battle Pegasus Beach blaze

A massive fire at Pegasus Beach north of Christchurch continued to burn overnight and was covering an estimated 200 hectares of land, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

Three helicopters and fresh crews were due to muster at first light and would be working to contain the fire and bring it under control.

About 50 firefighters and 12 fire trucks were on the scene, and more than 100 people have been evacuated from their homes.

Fenz Incident Controller Colin Russell said winds had dropped on the fireground in the last couple of hours, and crews had worked hard on the western flank of the fire to contain it overnight.

Firefighters have also been carrying out structure protection at the camping ground and tackling spot fires.

Heavy machinery had been used to create a firebreak on Pipeline Rd, which runs off Ferry Rd and the Pines Beach end.

“To the best of our knowledge we have not lost any homes or property but it’s hard to get a complete picture during the night. We will be making an aerial reconnaissance at first light and we will get a better idea of the extent of the fire then,” Russell said.

A second community meeting will be held for evacuees and residents in the vicinity of the fire at 10am in the Woodend Community Centre, which has also been set up as a welfare hub by Civil Defence.

Last night the Waimakariri Civil Defence and police assisted Fenz to evacuate about 130 people to the Woodend Community Centre.

Racehorses were also being evacuated from Woodend Beach.

New Zealand Response Teams team leader Jonathan Williams said there were about 40 people at the evacuation centre in Woodend.

Most of the people were from the holiday camp, but many people were also self-evacuating he said.

Digger contractor Gary Johnson told The New Zealand Herald “They wanted to push in a fire break but it’s moving too fast, so they’re going to get us to move heavier stuff ... and try to push in a fire break.

“It’s just opening up a big area so the fire doesn’t jump it. We are going to be here all night.”