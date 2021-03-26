Search on to find Christchurch's $5.2m Lotto winner after prize not claimed

It’s time to empty those drawers, dig through the glovebox and clear out the wallet - there’s a winning $5.2 million Powerball ticket on the loose in Christchurch. Photo: File

The search is on for a Christchurch Lotto player who won $5.2 million last Saturday with a ticket bought at Hornby Mall.

The person won Saturday's Powerball but has still not claimed the prize almost a week later.

"While most winners are quick to check their tickets, it’s not unheard of for big winners to take a bit of time to claim their prize," said Kirsten Robinson, senior corporate communications manager at Lotto NZ.

"The winner could be holding onto their winning ticket while they let the good news sink in - or they may not even know yet just how much that little yellow ticket is worth."

With a winning Powerball ticket hiding somewhere in the city, Lotto NZ is urging Christchurch Powerball players to dig out their tickets and get checking. So where is the winning ticket likely to be?

"Lotto players keep their tickets in all kinds of places - even before they know they’re a winner. We hear stories of them being kept everywhere from wallets and gloveboxes to piano stools and jewellery boxes. The $5.2 million winning ticket really could be just about anywhere," said Kirsten.

"Lotto NZ recommends anyone who bought a ticket at Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch for the draw on Saturday 20 March should write their name on the back the ticket and check it immediately in-store, online at MyLotto or through the Lotto NZ App."

Whoever Christchurch’s newest Powerball multi-millionaire is, they are joining an exclusive club of South Islanders who have won big with Powerball so far this year.

"Of the eight Kiwis who have won big with Powerball so far this year, four of them were from the South Island - and this is the second time a Christchurch winner has scooped the top Powerball prize in less than a month. We have the champagne on ice and can’t wait to celebrate with Christchurch’s newest multi-millionaire."