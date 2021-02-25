Thursday, 25 February 2021

8.09 pm

Search for missing Christchurch girl

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Joslyne Tinone. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police
    A 12-year-old has gone missing from her home in Christchurch.

    Joslyne Tinone was last seen at Hills Rd house, in the suburb of Mairehau,  at 4.25pm today.

    Police said she is 155cm tall and of slim build, with  short-medium length blonde hair.

    Joslyne was last seen wearing dark red tights and a dark green shirt.

    Police said they and her family are concerned for her safety.

    Anyone with information that may help police is asked to call 105 and quote event number P045625110.

    RNZ

