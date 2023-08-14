Search for Yanfei Bao paused

Yanfei Bao was last seen on July 19. Supplied photo

Police have temporarily paused the search for missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

The 44-year-old vanished from the suburb of Hornby on July 19, and a week later police announced they were treating her disappearance as a homicide inquiry.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping Bao and police have not ruled out further charges.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said police were preparing further areas of interest for searches and they remained committed to finding her.

Halswell River, Lake Ellesmere and properties across the city have been locations of interest since the investigation began.