Selfless act of bravery by police officer at crash scene recognised with award

When Sergeant Brett Neal couldn’t find a way to get an unconscious man out of a burning vehicle, the police officer climbed in and covered him with his own body until firefighters arrived.

Neal’s selfless act of bravery when he reached the crash scene at Northwood, Christchurch, in 2016, was recognised recently when he was presented with a Royal Humane Society of New Zealand silver medal by Governor General Patsy Reddy.

Sergeant Brett Neale with Governor General Patsy Reddy after being presented with his Royal Humane Society of New Zealand silver medal. Photo: Supplied

After receiving the award at Government House, Neal told police magazine Ten One instinct kicked in when he and Constable Erin Bermingham responded to a call and found a man trapped after his car had struck a tree.

Two bystanders had smashed a window but were unable to drag the unconscious driver free before police arrived.

“The driver’s side of the vehicle was up against the tree. I tried opening the passenger door, but it was jammed shut. Same with the rear passenger door,” Neal said.

“I could see the driver slumped over the steering wheel and the flames were coming in over the bonnet into his face. I tried to rouse him but I couldn’t, so Erin got a fire extinguisher, but it wasn’t enough.”

As the flames took hold, Neal made a split-second decision based on his experience as a volunteer firefighter, that potentially saved the man’s life.

“I knew the car wasn’t going to explode like you see in movies. In all my years as a volunteer I’ve never seen that happen,” he said.

So Neal climbed through the passenger window, and realised the man’s legs were jammed under the dashboard, which had been crushed by the impact.

“It was getting quite hot, the flames were going over me and across the ceiling of the car. I could see his legs were starting to steam, so I wrapped myself around his chest and face and waited for the fire service to turn up.”

Neal stayed in position until fire crews arrived and thanks to the combined efforts of the bystanders, Constable Bermingham and the two bystanders the driver avoided serious injury.

“On reflection, I’m proud of our actions,” he said.

“I don’t think there was much more we could have done with the gear we had.

“I’m just pleased the driver of that vehicle got to go home to his family. It could easily have turned out very differently if it weren’t for the quick actions of everyone involved.”

Bermingham will also receive a medal while the two members of the public will receive awards from Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel.