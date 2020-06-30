Sell-out opening month at He Puna Taimoana

Christchurch’s new beachside hot pools complex has chalked up a sell-out first month.

Since opening on Saturday May 30, He Puna Taimoana has been fully booked for all its sessions.

“The first month could not have gone any better. We have had more than 7000 guests visit the complex since it opened and the feedback we’ve had has been overwhelmingly positive,’’ said He Puna Taimoana Manager Merryn Skipper.

“We’ve been blown away by the support that we’ve had from the community and by people’s reactions to the hot pools. People are loving being able to have a seaside soak and are finding the experience very relaxing.

“We’re seeing guests returning on a regular basis and buying monthly or annual memberships, which is exactly what we hoped would happen. The benefit of a membership is that you can enjoy the hot pools without having to make a booking.

“Some of our guests have not been to New Brighton for a long time; now they’re coming and pairing a visit to the hot pools with a visit to the library, the playground or eating locally. They’re rediscovering what New Brighton has to offer," said Ms Skipper.

With the winter school holidays approaching, bookings for the hot pools are expected to remain strong. Capacity for the day sessions is being increased.

“If you are planning a visit to the hot pools, my advice is to book well in advance because if you leave it to the last minute you might find the sessions are fully booked," said Ms Skipper.

He Puna Taimoana has five outdoor pools, as well as a sauna and steam room. It opens for four sessions each day, with each session lasting an hour and 45min. Entry is discounted for those who have a Christchurch resident card, which can be applied for online.

Personalised sessions can be organised for groups of between 50 and 100 people. Please contact the team at He Puna Taimoana to make a group booking.

He Puna Taimoana also has a café, which is open to both pool users and the general public.