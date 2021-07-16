Friday, 16 July 2021

1.30 pm

Serious crash in Christchurch, vehicle hits bridge

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The crash scene. Photo: TFC
    Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Fitzgerald Ave in central Christchurch.

    Police were notified of the crash near Avonside Drive about 12.50pm on Friday.

    A police spokesperson said that a car had crashed into the bridge.

    "An update on injuries will be provided when able."

    Fitzgerald Ave has been closed to southbound traffic, between Bealey Ave and Avonside Drive.

    Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

    A Transport for Christchurch spokesperson said motorists should use Barbadoes St for southbound travel at the moment.

