Friday, 31 July 2020

'Serious' crash on motorway near Belfast

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Emergency services have been called to reports of a serious crash on Christchurch's Northern Motorway tonight.

    The crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Belfast was reported about 6.30pm.

    Police said early reports indicated that one person has suffered serious injuries.

    State Highway 1` is down to one lane and there are no diversions.

    Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area, if possible. 

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter