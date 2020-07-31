'Serious' crash on motorway near Belfast

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services have been called to reports of a serious crash on Christchurch's Northern Motorway tonight.
The crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Belfast was reported about 6.30pm.
Police said early reports indicated that one person has suffered serious injuries.
State Highway 1` is down to one lane and there are no diversions.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area, if possible.