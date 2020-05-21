Thursday, 21 May 2020

Serious crash on SH1 near Christchurch

    Three people were injured, one seriously, in a crash on State Highway 1 in Canterbury on Thursday afternoon.

    The three-vehicle crash on Main South Rd in Bankside, Selwyn, was reported at 2.15pm.

    A St John spokesman said one patient was taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter. Two others were transported to hospital by ambulance.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said early reports suggested two cars had collided.

    He said four fire crews from Rakaia and Dunsandel were sent to the scene. 

    He said one of the vehicles clipped a truck following the collision. Two of the vehicles were "extensively damaged".

    The road was closed and diversions were in place.

