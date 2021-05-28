Friday, 28 May 2021

Updated 10.35 am

Serious crash on SH74 in Christchurch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Emergency services are responding to a serious crash near a Christchurch intersection.

    The crash on Anzac Drive, near the intersection with Breezes Rd in Bexley, involved a truck and car.

    It was reported to police just before 10am on Friday.

    "Indications are there are injuries," a police spokesperson said.

    "Motorists are asked to please avoid this area or expect significant delays."

    A St John spokesman said they attended the crash but directed inquiries about injuries to police.

    A Transport for Christchurch spokesperson said a section of Anzac Drive/SH74 is closed between the Breezes Rd/Bridge St roundabout and Pages Rd.

    "This closure is expected to be in place for some time."

    A detour is in place.

