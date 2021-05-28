Serious crash on SH74 in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The crash on Anzac Drive, near the intersection with Breezes Rd in Bexley, involved a truck and car.
It was reported to police just before 10am on Friday.
"Indications are there are injuries," a police spokesperson said.
"Motorists are asked to please avoid this area or expect significant delays."
A St John spokesman said they attended the crash but directed inquiries about injuries to police.
A Transport for Christchurch spokesperson said a section of Anzac Drive/SH74 is closed between the Breezes Rd/Bridge St roundabout and Pages Rd.
"This closure is expected to be in place for some time."
A detour is in place.