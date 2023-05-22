'Serious incident' at Hagley Park

Emergency services were called to Hagley Park on Monday morning. Photo: NZ Herald

Emergency services are responding to what’s been described as a serious incident in Christchurch’s Hagley Park.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John are all on the scene.

Photographs from the scene show a large tree or branch which appears to have fallen, near an arborists’ truck.

The arborist company and Christchurch City Council had no comment to make.

WorkSafe has been contacted for comment.