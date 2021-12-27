Serious injuries after climbing incident in Port Hills

One person is in a serious condition in Christchurch Hospital after a suspected fall in the city's Port Hills.

St Johns Ambulance responded to the incident just before midday at Rāpaki Rock, a popular climbing spot.

A fire crew also responded, helping to transport the patient to an ambulance waiting on the road below.

Rāpaki Rock has a reputation of injuries and even death in the past.

In November 2019, Paul Corridon died while attempting a climb on the rock, which resulted in a coronial inquiry earlier this year.