Serious injuries after climbing incident in Port Hills

    One person is in a serious condition in Christchurch Hospital after a suspected fall in the city's Port Hills.

    St Johns Ambulance responded to the incident just before midday at Rāpaki Rock, a popular climbing spot.

    A fire crew also responded, helping to transport the patient to an ambulance waiting on the road below.

    Rāpaki Rock has a reputation of injuries and even death in the past.

    In November 2019, Paul Corridon died while attempting a climb on the rock, which resulted in a coronial inquiry earlier this year.

