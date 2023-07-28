'Several' Chch men assaulted after being lured on dating site

File photo: Getty Images

Christchurch police have confirmed they’re aware of a dating site that has lured "several" men to a location where they were assaulted.

The incidents in question took place in April and May this year and it’s understood the victims were contacted through the dating site.

The victims, who were all men, were then lured to an agreed location and upon arrival were assaulted.

Police said several people were being spoken to and would likely face charges.

Investigations were continuing, a police spokesperson said.

Their message to the general public was one of safety when dating online.

"Anyone planning to meet someone they have connected with online is encouraged to take measures to ensure their safety," the spokesperson said.

"This includes meeting in a public place, letting your friends know who it is and where you are going and trusting your gut when something doesn’t feel right."

Yesterday, the New Zealand Herald reported a West Auckland man had been left covered in blood after being lured to a location with the promise of a date.

The man was attacked by teens armed with bats and is nursing serious injuries.