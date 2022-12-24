Severe thunderstorm warning for Ashburton, Timaru

At 7.00 pm, MetService weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near Carew, Peel Forest, Mayfield, Arundel and Lismore.

These severe thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast, and are expected to lie near Carew, Peel Forest, Arundel and Lismore at 07:30 pm and near Carew, Hinds, Ealing, Lismore and Rangitata Island at 08:00 pm.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain and hail.

Torrential rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

Hail can cause damage to crops, orchards and vines and may make driving conditions hazardous.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in force for Canterbury Plains, Canterbury High Country and Marlborough.

The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach you should:

- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows

- Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside

- Get back to land, if outdoors on the water

- Move cars under cover or away from trees

- Secure any loose objects around your property

- Check that drains and gutters are clear

- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving

During and after the storm, you should also:

- Beware of fallen trees and power lines

- Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding

This warning is due to be updated or lifted by 8.00 pm Saturday 24 December 2022.