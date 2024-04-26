Severe thunderstorm warning for Canterbury

MetService is warning of severe thunderstorms in Canterbury late this afternoon.

It advised that thunderstorms had been detected in the Hurunui, Waimakariri and Christchurch city areas.

They were moving towards the northeast, and were expected to lie near Amberley and Pegasus Bay at 04.15 pm and near Motunau Beach at 4.45pm.

"These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain and large hail."

Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, and make driving conditions hazardous.