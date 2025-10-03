Sex predator accused of approaching Chch schoolgirls pleads not guilty

Leo Darin Goodwin has been charged with breaching his parole conditions. Photo: Peter Meecham, The Press. Pool

A sexual predator accused of approaching Christchurch schoolgirls while on parole has pleaded not guilty to a charge of breaching parole.

Leo Darin Goodwin is subject to a preventive detention order for repeated serious sexual violence.

He appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday via audio-visual link, where he pleaded not guilty to an alleged breach of parole.

The Parole Board last week issued a final recall order for Goodwin because he posed an undue risk to the community.

He was expected to appear before the Parole Board for a final recall hearing last week, however, he waived his right to appear.

The 53-year-old was recalled to prison on an interim order last month after police charged him with breaching his parole conditions earlier this year by approaching teenagers under the age of 16.

Police earlier said girls were asked for inappropriate favours in exchange for money. They sent warning letters to 11 schools as part of their investigation.

Goodwin was granted parole in March 2023 after being jailed in 2006 for a violent sexual attack on a teenager the previous year.

He has multiple convictions for violence and rape against women, dating back to the 1990s.

Goodwin is due to appear in court again in December.