Friday, 5 June 2020

Sex worker murder: Man enters not guilty plea

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Bella Te Pania, 33, has been identified as the woman who died in the early hours of New Year's...
    Bella Te Pania, 33, has been identified as the woman who died in the early hours of New Year's Eve near Christchurch Airport. Photo: NZ Police
    A man has denied murdering a Christchurch sex worker whose body was found near the airport on New Year's Eve and will stand trial next year.

    Bella Te Pania, 33, was found inside a vehicle at an Air New Zealand engineering and maintenance facility at Christchurch Airport.

    Emergency services were called to the Air NZ base at Orchard Rd just before 6.50am on December 31 last year. However, she died a short time later, police said.

    A 43-year-old plasterer arrested at the scene has appeared in court charged with her murder.

    Today at the High Court in Christchurch he entered a not guilty plea to one charge of murder.

    The accused, who has interim name suppression, has been remanded in custody to a pre-trial hearing on July 31.

    A trial has been confirmed to begin on May 10 next year.

     

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter